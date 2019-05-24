Offaly shoppers buy more nappies than any other county

A new and unique study by retailer Londis has revealed the shopping habits of the entire country.

Conducted in April, the study delved into what we put in our shopping baskets most often at the local shop.

The small supermarket chain said: "Londis is local, like you, we know the things you love most and stock accordingly. To prove this we’re using the data from each shop to create some fun facts about the things that fly off the shelves in every county."

The study showed that more nappies were bought at Londis stores in Offaly than any other county. Is there a baby boom in the Faithful?

The study also revealed some fun facts about our neighbours. Kildare buys more popcorn than any other county (probably sneaking it into the cinemas, the divils), while Laois shoppers fancy themselves lucky and play the lotto more than any other county.

Westmeath buys more fish than any other county while Tipperary people are mad for the scratch cards.

The cities are more about the luxuries with Dublin buying the most smokey bacon flavour crisps, Cork buying most hair product and Galway buy most Spanish wine.

So, the study established people in Galway have a severe case of notions, as if we didn't already know, and people in Laois are mad for a few handy bob!

You can see more insights from the study here.