RTE are searching for Ireland's fittest person to tackle 'Ultimate Hell Week'

RTÉ are looking for 24 men and women to take on the biggest challenge of their lives for a new TV series.

Under the command of former special force soldiers, recruits will take part in an 8-day military bootcamp based on one of the world’s toughest military selection courses.

This will be the ultimate physical and mental endurance test. ‘Ultimate Hell Week’ is an incredibly entertaining and successful BBC format that is making its debut in Ireland in 2019.

"This is a unique military bootcamp where successful candidates will be pushed beyond their mental and physical limits by battle-hardened veterans from the Irish special forces. The course is based on the training methods used to select the most elite soldiers and will be the ultimate test of fitness and mental resilience," producers said.

Do you have what it takes?

APPLY NOW: www.rte.ie/hellweek

Applicants must be 18 years of age or over. Closing date: Wed 5th December. ONLY THE TOUGHEST WILL SURVIVE.