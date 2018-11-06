Offaly dog's winning personality shines bright in pet competition

Having pinpointed six main dog personalities, Petmania teamed up with Purina Beta to find Real Dogs Ambassadors who embody each different personality.

The specialist pet retailer has announced the finalists for their nationwide Real Dogs pet personality competition, with one of these being from Offaly.

This one of a kind initiative focused on bright personalities. The Real Dogs campaign has seen pet parents analyse and understand their dogs’ personalities. The competition is unique as it has emphasised the wonderful personalities’ dogs have, instead of the usual aesthetic and cuteness focused competitions.

There were six different categories, the Thrill-seeker, the Jester, the Foodie, the Explorer, the Chaser and the Buddy.

Sasha is a Bernese Mountain Dog from Tullamore. At just ten months old she is a big gentle giant. She is a finalist in the Buddy category of the competition. Sasha is great with children and other animals making her the ideal Buddy!

Expert dog behaviourist Suzi Walsh applauds the Real Dogs campaign, saying “I think Petmania's Real Dogs competition is a great way of understanding your dog more and appreciate that each dog has their own individual personality. It allows dog owners to realise how well they know their best friend.”

For more information, and to check out the finalists visit www.petmania.ie/realdogs or call into your local Petmania store.