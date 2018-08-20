Offaly's Dubai Rose to appear on Tuesday night's TV portion of the Rose of Tralee
2018 Dubai Rose, Offaly's Rebecca Egan will appear on television as part of Tuesday night's televised portion of the Rose of Tralee.
Teacher Rebecca, who is among the favourites to take the crown, will be the 5th rose on stage with MC Daithi O Sé on Tuesday evening and will appear in the second first half of the show.
She is in fact one of the favourites to take the crown from fellow Offaly woman Jennifer Byrne when this year's winner is announced on Tuesday night's show.
The 2018 Offaly Rose Katie Kehoe just missed out on an appearance in the final 32 roses as part of the show's televised final.
The show begins on Monday night at 9.30pm on RTE One.
Monday, August 20Here is the full running order for the 2018 Rose of Tralee:
Abu Dhabi
Arizona
Carlow
Dublin
Florida
Kerry
Kildare
Kilkenny
Laois
Leitrim
Monaghan
New York
New Zealand
Newfoundland & Labrador
Toronto
Waterford
Westmeath
Yorkshire
Tuesday, August 21
Boston & New England
Chicago
Cork
Down
Dubai
Galway
Germany
London
Mayo
Melbourne
Perth
Philadephia
San Francisco
Sydney
