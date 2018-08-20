Offaly's Dubai Rose to appear on Tuesday night's TV portion of the Rose of Tralee

2018 Dubai Rose, Offaly's Rebecca Egan will appear on television as part of Tuesday night's televised portion of the Rose of Tralee.

Teacher Rebecca, who is among the favourites to take the crown, will be the 5th rose on stage with MC Daithi O Sé on Tuesday evening and will appear in the second first half of the show.

She is in fact one of the favourites to take the crown from fellow Offaly woman Jennifer Byrne when this year's winner is announced on Tuesday night's show.

The 2018 Offaly Rose Katie Kehoe just missed out on an appearance in the final 32 roses as part of the show's televised final.

The show begins on Monday night at 9.30pm on RTE One.

Monday, August 20Here is the full running order for the 2018 Rose of Tralee:

Abu Dhabi

Arizona

Carlow

Dublin

Florida

Kerry

Kildare

Kilkenny

Laois

Leitrim

Monaghan

New York

New Zealand

Newfoundland & Labrador

Toronto

Waterford

Westmeath

Yorkshire

Tuesday, August 21

Boston & New England

Chicago

Cork

Down

Dubai

Galway

Germany

London

Mayo

Melbourne

Perth

Philadephia

San Francisco

Sydney