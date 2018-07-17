Mystery of 'stray chair' baffles Offaly community

An Offaly community are trying to reunite a "stray chair" with its owner after it was seemingly abandoned.

Cloghan Community Development Association posted a picture of the chair on social media after it mysteriously appeared in the town square overnight.

"Stray chair found on the Square," they wrote. "If you recognise this chair, please help us reunite it with its owner, please contact us here or call 0872944471."

One page follower suggests the chair belongs to Dr Who who clearly visited Cloghan in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Chances are it has fallen off the back of lorry, but can you help find the owner?

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.