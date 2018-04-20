Excitement builds in Offaly ahead of tonight's €130 million Euromillions draw

Excitement is building all over Offaly and the country ahead of today’s special EuroMillions Megadraw, with a guaranteed jackpot of a staggering €130 million.

The National Lottery today advised players dreaming of winning big to buy tickets early to avoid queues as retailers in Offaly report brisk sales for the special €130 million draw.

The National Lottery also revealed details of a new survey reflecting the popularity of lottery syndicates, particularly amongst groups of workers.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “Ireland has a great record with EuroMillions, with a total of 12 jackpot wins since the game launched in 2004. Seven of those were syndicates."

"There is massive excitement around today’s special Mega EuroMillions Draw with a guaranteed jackpot of €130 million giving our players a chance to win a truly life-changing amount. People in Ireland have been huge supporters of EuroMillions since it launched and we would dearly love to have an Irish winner on Friday, whether it be a single player or a syndicate.”

Mr Griffin said syndicates are especially popular when jackpots are high, with groups of workers, families or friends coming together to play. “It can be fun and rewarding to be part of a National Lottery Syndicate.”

“Every so often EuroMillions gives back to its players by offering special draws. The excitement is helped by today’s good weather! With a massive jackpot of €130 million Friday we are advising our players to buy their tickets early in store to avoid queues or to play online at www.lottery.ie or through the National Lottery App.”

Meanwhile new research shows that almost a third of all Irish adults – or more than 1.1 million people – take part in National Lottery player syndicates, with work syndicates the most popular.

48% of syndicate players take part in a game once a week or more often, while 13% take part at least once every 2 to 3 weeks. 15% take part once a month.

Could you become Ireland's biggest ever Euromillions winner this Friday evening?

