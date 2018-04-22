Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Deana Coyne

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Deana Coyne

Twenty-six year old Deana is from Tullamore. Deana studied hairdressing for two years in Carlow IFE. She is a Scalp Specialist with Alfaparf and has completed a number of courses with Loreal professional in their Academy. Deana has also trained with the Kevin Murphy session team. She is a singer and a member of a choir. Deana works in and is being sponsored by Root 66 Hair Salon in Tullamore.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.