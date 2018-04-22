Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Michelle White

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Michelle White

Twenty-one year old Michelle is from Tullamore. She completed a FETAC level 5 in nursing and is currently in her second year in college in Athlone Institute of Technology studying for a BA in Arts for Early Years Care and Education. Michelle is choreographer for the local drama society that her mum runs. She works part time in My Fair Lady in Tullamore who are also sponsoring her for the Rose of Tralee.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.