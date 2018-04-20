Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Tanya Scanlon

The next contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Tanya Scanlon

Tanya is from Clara and is 21 years old. Tanya is a fully qualified Advanced Beauty Therapist and Reflexologist. She loves to sing and keep fit at the gym. Tanya is sponsored by her workplace Mingala Day Spa, Athlone.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply.