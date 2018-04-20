Meet the Offaly Rose of Tralee hopefuls - Sophie Flanagan

The first contestant hoping to follow in the footsteps of the current Rose of Tralee, Jennifer Byrne, is Sophie Flanagan

Sophie is 20 years old Sophie Flanagan and is from Ballycumber. Sophie is presently studying a Bachelor of Arts in Social Care Practice, year three. She has an interest in music and animals with a passion for equestrian sport showjumping. Sophie is sponsored by Flynns of Grogan.

If you would like to have the chance to represent Offaly at this year's Rose of Tralee, it's not too late to put yourself forward. The closing date for applications is April 30. Click here to apply. www.roseoftralee.ie/apply