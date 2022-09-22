Search

22 Sept 2022

Annual Brereton's Tractor Run another great success

Annual Brereton's Tractor Run another great success

Pictured above are the members of the Brereton's Tractor Run Committee - Kevin McCabe, Fiona McCabe, John Standish, Michelle Standish and Owen Maloney

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

22 Sept 2022 9:50 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

The organisers of the 2022 Brereton's Tractor Run would like to thanks everyone who supported their very successful event this year.

The Committee would like to thank all their generous sponsors and all the supporters of the Run, who made this year's Tractor Run such a stunning success.

Mary and Liam Butler accept a cheque for Offaly Hospice from Michelle Standish at the Presentation Night in Brereton's Bar

The organising committee would like to say a big thank you to Frank and Therese and all the staff of Brereton's Bar for the use of their fantastic facilities and wonderful hospitality for this year's Tractor Run. The committee would also like to thank Donie Robinson for the use of his field for the event.

Brereton's Tractor Run committee had their Presentation Night for the Run on September 10 in Brerton's Bar, which drew a great crowd for the celebration.

John Stanley presents Mary Hanley from Coolderry GAA Club with cheque from the proceeds of the very successful Tractor Run

Three cheques were presented on the night - one to Coolderry GAA Club, one Naomh Bríd Camogie Club and a cheque for Offaly Hospice.

Entertainment for the Presentation Night was local singer Michael Thompson - who was joined by several local singers during the night and a great night was had by everyone who attended.

Miriam Phelan from Naomh Bríd Camogie Club accepts a cheque from Kevin McCabe at the Presentation Night in Brereton's Bar

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media