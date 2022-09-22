Annual Brereton's Tractor Run another great success

The organisers of the 2022 Brereton's Tractor Run would like to thanks everyone who supported their very successful event this year.

The Committee would like to thank all their generous sponsors and all the supporters of the Run, who made this year's Tractor Run such a stunning success.

Mary and Liam Butler accept a cheque for Offaly Hospice from Michelle Standish at the Presentation Night in Brereton's Bar

The organising committee would like to say a big thank you to Frank and Therese and all the staff of Brereton's Bar for the use of their fantastic facilities and wonderful hospitality for this year's Tractor Run. The committee would also like to thank Donie Robinson for the use of his field for the event.

Brereton's Tractor Run committee had their Presentation Night for the Run on September 10 in Brerton's Bar, which drew a great crowd for the celebration.

John Stanley presents Mary Hanley from Coolderry GAA Club with cheque from the proceeds of the very successful Tractor Run

Three cheques were presented on the night - one to Coolderry GAA Club, one Naomh Bríd Camogie Club and a cheque for Offaly Hospice.

Entertainment for the Presentation Night was local singer Michael Thompson - who was joined by several local singers during the night and a great night was had by everyone who attended.

Miriam Phelan from Naomh Bríd Camogie Club accepts a cheque from Kevin McCabe at the Presentation Night in Brereton's Bar