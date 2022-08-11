OPINION: Tullamore Show is a great coming together of country and town

he pagentry of an Irish Summer with hot days, freedom, the matches and all the other activities and events that go with it, is surely a glorious time, before settling down to school, work routine, and the weather that is part of other times of year. That is why we cherish these final days, which are often the loveliest of the year.

The FBD National Livestock and Tullamore Show is often seen as a great coming together of town and country before we turn to other things.

What does it mean to so many people? Firstly, there is hardly an Irish person who does not have a relation from the land. The enormous diversity of events, people and activities ensure that you will see not only the best stock and crops in the country, but in the world. All will look and wonder at what is to be seen, and marvel at the dedication and ability of those who produce them.

The sheer magnitude of the event, a 600 acre temporary city, 1000 classes, competitions, demonstrations, arts and crafts, magnificent horses, wonderful dogs, forestry and fashion, sheep shearing, vintage and inventions with the band from An Garda Siochana, as well as music and dancing all being co-ordinated by a handful of administration staff led by Show Secretary, Chelsey Cox McDonald provides an astonishing days activities. On the day also are amusements and activities for children of all ages as well as commercial outlets and a big screen to cover national events. A 25 person executive let by Chairman Joseph Molloy are the leaders of each section of the Show. These are ably assisted by a 500 strong team of volunteers to steward person, the gates, organise the traffic, parking, and associated works. All those people work for their love of country life and place.

Special mention must be made of the small team who lay out the grounds and make sure there is a place for everyone and everything. Their work is surly a marvel of what can be done with a green field in a couple if weeks.

The Farming organisations will all be there to hear the cares and concerns of those who don’t often get a chance to air their voices.

Tullamore show and the National Livestock shows are fortunate to have F.B.D Insurance as their main sponsors and are grateful to them and to all the other sponsors who make the shows possible.

Farming is now a solitary occupation. Gone are the days when happy gangs assembled to save the hay, turf or harvest. Perhaps for just this one day some of that atmosphere, wit and wisdom of other times can be experienced.

It is also inspiring to observe the sturdy independent country folk, who despite the vicissitudes of weather, the fluctuating fortunes of farming, regulations and some regulators, survive by doing their own thing anyway and will continue.

There is a place for everyone at the shows, even those who wish to stroll or sit on the grass and observe the great and the famous in our society who come to mix and mingle with the rest of us. People like Larry G or Michael O, who, despite being mega stars of the business world, are yet farmers at heart or Anna May from our sister organisation, a true legend of our time.

To all who made this great event what it is and those who continue to make it better, their reward is that we will have a day to remember of pageantry, adventure and fun that is a day in the country, when this day is done.

Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show takes place on the Butterfield Estate on this Sunday