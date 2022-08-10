Search

10 Aug 2022

Fourteen breeds will compete for honours in the sheep classes at Tullamore Show

SHEEP

The sheep dog trials are popular with show goers

10 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

For the 2019  FBD National Livestock Show, the sheep section will have 14 breeds involved including  the Texel, Vendeen, Suffolk, Charolais Rouge de l'Ouest, Galway, Beltex, Welsh  Lleyn, Jacob and Belclare breeds.

The  Blue Faced Leicester  breed will have additional classes for group of 3, one being for a ram and his 2 daughters and another for a ram and his 2 sons.   These classes are very popular in the UK and it will be the first time they will be held in Ireland.

Class 397:Junior Stockperson of the Sheep Section  encourages under 16s to participate in our show there is an impressive amount of prize money in this class.

New Classes this year include:
Class 420:Any other breed - Female and  Class 421:Any other breed - Male, these classes allow you to enter any breed that we haven't already accommodated for inother classes. 

Meanwhile show goers can watch the professional nature and relationship between farmer and dog on Show Day.

The sheep dog trial test both the speed and the skill of the handler and the dog, and brings people from all over to watch them in action. 

The demonstration    is run in an enclosed arena, measured 60 x 120 yds. The handler must complete without error, a prescribed course against the clock. This course consists of driving four sheep in a figure of 8 around two barrels, twice through a Maltese Cross and into a small pen, without penalties, in the fastest time.

Sheepdogs, by their nature, control the flock in a predatory behaviour, making them differ from very much from cattle dogs. 

See them in action on Show day in a special  Sheep Dog Trial Ring. 

