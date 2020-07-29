Tullamore cloud software company launches the 'virtual' show

With shows, events and concerts being cancelled around the world, Tullamore based cloud software company, Dotser, has launched a 'Virtual' edition of their show management software, SuperShow, which allows exhibitors participate in show events in a virtual capacity.

Normally the SuperShow team is involved with providing software for the registration and administration of Ireland's largest agricultural shows which host annual gatherings to showcase the very best in the agricultural sector including livestock, equestrian, horticulture and innovation.

Shows and events around the world can now run their events online through the innovative SuperShow system that allows exhibitors enter competitions by uploading videos, photographs and files as part of their entry. The system successfully ran the first Virtual Show of it's kind in Ireland, if not the world, with the Cork Virtual Summer Show receiving over 600 entries including entries from as far away as New Zealand. With over 350 classes, across 10 categories judges selected their winners from the pool of virtual entries and live results were published with images and videos throughout the 2 day online event. Not without its broadband challenges the Cork Virtual Show opted for a complete live virtual programme with judges and guests streaming live from around the country.

Following hot on the heels of the Cork VirtuaL Summer Show success, the Irish Shows Association opened entries to their Virtual Show which will be streamed live on Saturday 22nd August. With over 130 classes, 15 categories, free entry, the easy to use Virtual SuperShow system, the ISA are gathering entries from all over the world and are looking forward to a comprehensive programme of guests, judges, celebrities, topical discussions and live entertainment throughout the day.

'The show sector is an integral date in the annual calendar and forms an important part of the local economy in every county of Ireland. With this year's events cancelled in 2020, the ISA felt it was important to mark the season with some form of event to provide a focal point for show people, exhibitors and suppliers. Obviously nothing can replace the 'real' shows build up and atmosphere of show day but we hope it partially fills the void left by an empty show calendar and provides an outlet for show enthusiasts to participate in some way', Jim Harrison, Secretary of the Irish Shows Association.

'SuperShow is fast becoming the defacto system for managing Shows and events throughout Ireland, managing some of the largest events of their kind including the Tullamore Show and National Livestock Show and through 2019 we expanded into Northern Ireland and the 2020 season was set to see a significant number of new shows use our software to streamline the management of their event. The quick onset of Covid at the beginning of March saw SuperShow's projects fall one after another. Like many small businesses we had to act quickly and reinvent ourselves if we were going to survive. Luckily we had a solid core ecommerce platform, loyal customers and 20 years of experience to call upon' commented Loughnan Hooper CEO of Dotser, developers of the SuperShow platform.

With classes for all ages and interests you can enter the Irish Shows Association Virtual Show online at https://www.irishshows.org