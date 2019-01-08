Offaly farmers can now avail of free computer classes

Irish Rural Link are inviting farmers from Offaly and further afield to attend free computer classes in Tullamore Library this month.

Computer training for Farmers is starting on Thursday, January 17 from 5.30pm-7.30pm in Tullamore Library.

The overall aim of the programme is to get more farmers online and is run by Irish Rural Link.

The programme will cover topics such as Farmer Registration, Calf & Herd Register, Computer Literacy, Internet Search, Setting up Email & Online Shopping & Banking.

The training is provided by fully qualified Computer Tutors trained by the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine. The IT Skills for Farmers training takes place over a five-week period with one two-hour class per week.

To book a place call Irish Rural Link on 090 648 2744.