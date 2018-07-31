Offaly's Sarah going for Miss Macra crown this weekend

Sarah Kelly from Ferbane/Banagher Macra Na Feirme club is set to represent Offaly in this year's International Miss Macra Festival in Tipperary this weekend.

The Festival takes place over the Bank Holiday weekend from August 3 - August 6 where 24 contestants representing 20 counties will travel to Tipperary to compete for the honour of being crowned International Miss Macra 2018, following on from last years winner, Lynsay Hawkes of Tyrone.

Sarah, a native of Noggus, Ferbane, is currently working as a primary school teacher. She is extremely active in her club and in her first year as an active member she was elected as club secretary where the club reached the club of the year semi finals.

The following year she was elected as club chair and also elected onto the county committee as a sports, social and travel officer.

She was also elected onto the Queen of the land committee as escort co-ordinator this year. The International Miss Macra Festival 2018 committee would like to wish Sarah the very best of luck with the weekend's festivities.

Various fun activities will be taking place over a jam-packed weekend where supporters are always welcome.

On Friday, a Charity Night will be held in Coffey's of Stouke, Rossmore with all the door proceeds being donated to charity.

On Saturday, the contestants will take to the stage in the Dome, Semple Stadium to be interviewed by Spin South- West DJ Valerie Wheeler followed by music from the 'Waxies' and a DJ till late.

On Sunday, a gala banquet will be held in the magnificent Anner Hotel Thurles, followed by music from 'Silver Dollar', DJ and crowning of international Miss Macra 2018.

If you would like to support Sarah over the weekend, check the www.missmacra.com website. Facebook (Miss Macra Festival) or email missmacra@gmail.com for ticket information.

