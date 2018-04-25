IFA hosts farm safety event on Offaly/Tipperary border this weekend

Farm families from Offaly, Tipperary and beyond are invited to attend the Farm Safety Experience this Saturday, April 28, in Gurteen Agricultural College, Ballingarry, North Tipperary from 12pm to 4pm.

Imelda Walsh, North Tipperary IFA chair said the event will be a fun day out with a serious aim.

“We are all aware of the high number of farm fatalities and accidents on farms. That is why a number of interested parties have come together to host a family farm safety day to do what we can to demonstrate the dangers that exist on farms and how farm families can reduce their risks," she said.

This interactive event will include farm safety demonstrations on issues such as slurry dangers, livestock management and safe use of quad bikes.

Farm accident survivors and those who have sadly lost loved ones will share their stories.

A special area will be dedicated to health and wellbeing, with talks on mental health as well as diet, health and first aid.

Young members of the family will enjoy fun activities and competitions in the Kids Zone, where they’ll also have the chance to meet the animals in Agri Aware’s mobile farm.

Parking will be available on site.

The event is being organised by IFA, Teagasc, Gurteen College, Agri Aware, Embrace, FRS, ICMSA and An Garda Siochana, and Agri Kids. For more information, call 067-21282.