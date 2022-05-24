Search

24 May 2022

Hothouse Flowers front man to star in fundraising concert for Offaly school

LIAM O MAONLAI

Liam Ó Maonlaí of the Houthouse Flowers

Great excitement abounds in north Offaly and south-west Kildare in anticipation of the impending performances of Hothouse Flowers’ frontman Liam Ó Maonlaí and a host of local talent at a Gala concert in aid of the region’s premier Irish language school, Gaelscoil Éadan Doire.

On Wednesday June 8th, Rock, trad and sean nós star Ó Maonlaí will be joined on The Hamlet Court Hotel stage by Fr. Liam Lawton, Edenderry parish priest and a singer of international renown, Arthur O’Connor of ‘twisted trad’ band Ruaille Buaille, teenage prodigy, multi-instrumental holder of multiple All-Ireland medals Ademar O’Connor Stones as well as Offaly’s All-Ireland winning Ard Eiscir Céilí Band. Carbery’s sublimely talented musician and singer Ray Cox will also feature on the night while staff members Caitríona Ní Churraoin, Áighne Ní Chadhain and Laura Nic Mathúna will treat listeners to song and music from the Conamara and Clare. Master of ceremonies in Johnstownbridge on the night will be popular local poet, Dr. Philip Brady.

Principal teacher of the Edenderry school, Dónal Ó Grádaigh is hopeful that the event is one that will be embraced by anyone and everyone with an interest in the line-up or in joining the school community on the night. “The fundraising aspect of this concert is obviously of great importance but equally so the cultural, social and community element so cruelly taken from us since the onset of public health restrictions in early 2020.”

“This is very much a local event, the acts made up of staff, Board of Management members, parents, a former pupil and local community figures, all connected to our school in one way or another. Even Liam Ó Maonlaí is a dear friend of Gaelscoil Éadan Doire and we are very grateful to all artists, volunteers and audience. I would implore anybody looking for a night out to come and join us for what promises to be a wonderful evening. Beidh fáilte Uí Cheallaigh romhat!”

The show begins at 8pm on the night, with a €20 admission. Tickets are also for purchase online at eventbrite.com, from the school reception (046-9773322) or from committee members.

