Offaly community group to host poker classic on Good Friday
The Bracknagh Community Association are gearing up for their poker classic event on Good Friday night, April 15.
The five-card draw poker game will get underway at 8pm sharp on the night with refreshments served.
The game will take place in Bracknagh Community Hall which benefits the entire community and is constantly being updated thanks to events like this one.
For those card sharks wanting to place, entry is €25, buy backs €5. Find out more HERE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.