Dangerous driving causing death of Tullamore student case adjourned

A man charged with dangerous driving causing the death of an 18-year-old third level student from Tullamore, had his case adjourned to next September, at last Thursday's sitting of Mullingar circuit court.

John O'Shea, (65) Ballyduff, Ballinahown, Athlone. is charged with the offence which is alleged to have taken place on Tuesday, September, 11, 2018, at Bonavalley, Athlone, near the Institute of Technology.

Solicitor Patricia Cronin said that at a previous court sitting on July 21, the family of the defendant had raised issues regarding his health.

Ms Cronin said Mr O'Shea had attended the doctor on Monday July 27 and has been referred for a CT scan to see if there are any cognitive issues.

Judge Keenan Johnson put the case back to September 29 next to allow time for the results of the scan.

Jordan Murphy was a second year higher cert business student at Athlone IT at the time of his death. The late Tullamore College student was posthumously awarded a Higher Certificate in Business at Athlone Institute of Technology on Thursday, October 31, 2019.