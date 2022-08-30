Deaths in Offaly - Tuesday, August 30
Georgina O'Donovan (née Gallagher) - Rocky Road, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Ballinager, Tullamore, Offaly
Georgina will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67E003) on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 8.00pm.
Removal Wednesday morning at 9.15am from family home, Rocky Road walking to St. Patrick's Church Wicklow Town arriving for 10.00am Funeral Mass, for those unable to attend the Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.wicklowparish.ie/sacraments-services/live-mass-services followed by interment in Rathnew Cemetery.
Mary McDONAGH (née Rattigan) - 2 Ballyogan Grove, Carrickmines, Dublin / Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Monday from 4.30pm until removal at 6.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link http://www.tullamoreparish.ie
Anthony (Tony) Reid Gortavalley, Shinrone, Offaly
Reposing on Tuesday evening in Treacy's funeral home, Shinrone (R42 E125) from 6pm until 8pm. Private removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone (R42 WT26) for Funeral Mass at 2 o'clock and burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Shinrone. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Tullamore Hospital c/o Treacy Funeral Directors, Shinrone.
Billy Cleare, Lower Ballincur, Kinnitty, Offaly
Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to arrive at St. Flannan’s Church, Kinnitty on Wednesday morning at 11.45am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan’s Cemetery, Kinnitty. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Suicide Awareness c/o Boyd Funeral Directors.
