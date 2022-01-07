Offaly Death Notices
Offaly Death Notices - Friday, January 7, 2022. May they rest in peace.
Desmond Kane - 65 Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at his home on Sunday from 4pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore
Sr Theresa Pillion - Dublin / Ballinahown, Offaly
Removal on Friday morning, January 7, from Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny to Church of the Resurrection, Bayside, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Sr Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning at 10am via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/bayside-parish-church
Mary O'Donnell (née Dolan) - Otley, Yorkshire, England & late of, Banagher, Offaly
Funeral Mass for Mary will take place on Monday, January 17, at 11am in Our Lady and All Saints Church, Otley.
