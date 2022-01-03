Search

03 Jan 2022

Offaly Death Notices - Monday, January 3, 2022

Offaly Death Notices - Monday, January 3, 2022

Offaly Death Notices - Monday, January 3, 2022Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly Death Notices, Monday, January 3, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Sr Theresa Pillion - Dublin / Ballinahown, Offaly

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, on Thursday afternoon, January 6, from 2pm to 4pm, for family and friends. Removal on Friday morning, January 7, to Church of the Resurrection, Bayside, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Sr Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning at 10am via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/bayside-parish-church

Mary Egan (née Hanamy) - Leabeg, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal from her home on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Manchan's Church Boher arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/7p85ZDGZSXl. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands. House Strictly Private Please

Catriona (Cathy) Curley - Castle Court, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday evening from 5pm-7pm. Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Cathy’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media