Offaly Death Notices, Monday, January 3, 2022. May they rest in peace.
Sr Theresa Pillion - Dublin / Ballinahown, Offaly
Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Springdale Road, Raheny, on Thursday afternoon, January 6, from 2pm to 4pm, for family and friends. Removal on Friday morning, January 7, to Church of the Resurrection, Bayside, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Sr Theresa’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning at 10am via the following link https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/bayside-parish-church
Mary Egan (née Hanamy) - Leabeg, Ballycumber, Offaly
Removal from her home on Monday morning at 10.30am to St. Manchan's Church Boher arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am which may be viewed on https://youtu.be/7p85ZDGZSXl. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules. Those attending the funeral are kindly asked to wear a face mask and refrain from shaking hands. House Strictly Private Please
Catriona (Cathy) Curley - Castle Court, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday evening from 5pm-7pm. Removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Cathy’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.
Paddy Stanley was only 16 when he was killed in a bomb blast in Belturbet, Co Cavan on December 28, 1972.
