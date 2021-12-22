Offaly deaths and funerals
Offaly deaths and funerals - Wednesday, December 22. May they rest in peace.
Sheila Kavanagh (née Smullen) - Laurencetown, Rhode, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm in St. Peter's Church, Rhode, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can take part in Sheila's Funeral Mass on the Rhode Parish Facebook Live Page via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/Rhode-Parish-Live-103192475209609
Rose (Rosealeen) McCormack (née McCaul) - Main Street, Kilbeggan, Westmeath / Ferbane, Offaly
Reposing at Nannery's Chapel of Rest Wednesday evening from 4:30pm until 6:30pm removal afterwards to St. James' Church, Kilbeggan arriving for funeral prayers at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11:00am. with burial afterwards in the Relic Cemetery, Kilbeggan. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.kilbegganparish.ie/webcam
Imelda O'Shea (née Clancy) - Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly
Removal from her home on Thursday morning at 10.45am to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.15am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral Mass, please follow the Covid guidelines, wear a face mask in the Church and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore
William (Willie) Gormley - The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly
Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am at St Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2.00pm. You can take part in William's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam
