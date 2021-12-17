Search

17 Dec 2021

Offaly deaths and funerals - Friday, December 17. May they rest in peace.

Peter Hogan - Newtown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home (N91F6P3) for close friends and family on Friday evening, December 17, from 3pm until 7pm. House strictly private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

Margaret Dooley (née O'Connor) - Rathure, Killyon, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm, rosary at 6.30pm, all Covid restrictions will apply. Funeral mass at 11am on Monday in St. John’s Church, Rath with burial afterwards at Rath cemetery. Funeral mass can be watched on the parish website www.eglishdrumcullen.com Parish Youtube channel

Raymond (Ray) Leavy - Late of Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Ray will take place on Saturday (December 18th) in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, at 10am. Burial of ashes will take place on a later date. If attending the Funeral Mass, please follow the Covid guidelines, wear a face mask in the Church and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore 

Angela Marsh - Wilton, Cork / Offaly / Westmeath

Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Monday (December 20th) in St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Wilton which can be viewed on https://www.smawilton.ie/live/ Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork which can be viewed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/ 

