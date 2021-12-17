Offaly deaths and funerals
Offaly deaths and funerals - Friday, December 17. May they rest in peace.
Peter Hogan - Newtown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at his home (N91F6P3) for close friends and family on Friday evening, December 17, from 3pm until 7pm. House strictly private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie
Margaret Dooley (née O'Connor) - Rathure, Killyon, Birr, Offaly
Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm, rosary at 6.30pm, all Covid restrictions will apply. Funeral mass at 11am on Monday in St. John’s Church, Rath with burial afterwards at Rath cemetery. Funeral mass can be watched on the parish website www.eglishdrumcullen.com Parish Youtube channel
Raymond (Ray) Leavy - Late of Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Mass for Ray will take place on Saturday (December 18th) in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, at 10am. Burial of ashes will take place on a later date. If attending the Funeral Mass, please follow the Covid guidelines, wear a face mask in the Church and adhere to social distancing rules both inside and outside the Church. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore
Angela Marsh - Wilton, Cork / Offaly / Westmeath
Requiem Mass at 2.00pm on Monday (December 20th) in St. Joseph’s S.M.A Church, Wilton which can be viewed on https://www.smawilton.ie/live/ Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork which can be viewed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/
