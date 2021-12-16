Search

16 Dec 2021

Offaly deaths and funerals - Thursday, December 16

Offaly deaths and funerals - Monday, December 13

Offaly deaths and funerals

Reporter:

Reporter

Offaly deaths and funerals - Thursday, December 16. May they rest in peace.

Peter Hogan - Newtown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at his home (N91F6P3) for close friends and family on Friday evening, December 17, from 3pm until 7pm. House strictly private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

Mary Crowe (née Robinson) - Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly / Caragh, Kildare

Mary will repose at her home this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam

Kathleen Murphy (née Cleary) - 25th Lock House, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home on Thursday at 12 noon to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, for cremation at 2.15pm. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media