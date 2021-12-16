Offaly deaths and funerals
Offaly deaths and funerals - Thursday, December 16. May they rest in peace.
Peter Hogan - Newtown, Mullingar, Westmeath / Tullamore, Offaly
Reposing at his home (N91F6P3) for close friends and family on Friday evening, December 17, from 3pm until 7pm. House strictly private thereafter. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, Mullingar, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul. Please adhere to Government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie
Mary Crowe (née Robinson) - Monasteroris, Edenderry, Offaly / Caragh, Kildare
Mary will repose at her home this Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 o’clock in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. You can take part in Mary's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam
Kathleen Murphy (née Cleary) - 25th Lock House, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly
Removal from her home on Thursday at 12 noon to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, for cremation at 2.15pm. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this sad and difficult time.
