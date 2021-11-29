Search

29 Nov 2021

Offaly deaths and funerals - November 29

Offaly deaths and funerals - November 29

Offaly deaths and funerals - November 29

Reporter:

Reporter

May they rest in peace.

Ben Mellsop, Meadow Ville, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass takes place in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, on Monday, November, 29, at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private, please. Family flowers only. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Florida Lantano Kiernan, The Manor, Edenderry, Offaly

Florida will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. You can take part in Florida's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ You can also follow the Cremation Ceremony via the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Ger Loughlin, Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You take part in Ger's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations to Oncology Unit Tullamore Hospital.

Sheila Donegan (née Gray), Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe followed by burial in Carrick Cemetery.

Tomo Kelly, Middle Road, Feighs., Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home Birr on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Rynagh’s church Banagher followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media