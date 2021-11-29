Offaly deaths and funerals - November 29

May they rest in peace.

Ben Mellsop, Meadow Ville, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass takes place in St. Brendan's Church, Birr, on Monday, November, 29, at 11am, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House Private, please. Family flowers only. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Florida Lantano Kiernan, The Manor, Edenderry, Offaly

Florida will repose at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Tuesday from 7pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. You can take part in Florida's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ You can also follow the Cremation Ceremony via the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Ger Loughlin, Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Monday from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You take part in Ger's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations to Oncology Unit Tullamore Hospital.

Sheila Donegan (née Gray), Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon in St. Brigid's Church Clogherinkoe followed by burial in Carrick Cemetery.

Tomo Kelly, Middle Road, Feighs., Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home Birr on Tuesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Rynagh’s church Banagher followed by burial in St. Rynagh’s cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital