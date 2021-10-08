Search

08/10/2021

Offaly death notices, Friday, October 8

Offaly death notices, Friday, October 8

Offaly death notices, Friday, October 8

Kathleen Minnock - Killaghintober, Ballycumber, Offaly

Removal from her brother Vinny's residence, Killaghintober, Ballycumber on Friday October, 8 for 11am Mass in St Manchan's Church Boher, Ballycumber. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the church and in the cemetery while following social distancing rules. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/d21e1HBmFSw

Pat O'Sullivan - Roskeen, Geashill, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Removal from Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Mary’s Church Clonaghadoo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Castlebrack Cemetery. Family flower only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. Due to the current guidelines please adhere to social distance

Jo Brogan (née Wrafter) - Rosslare Strand, Wexford / Wexford Town, Wexford / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford, on Friday, October 8, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Saturday, 9th October, to St. Brigid's Church, Rosslare Strand, for Funeral Mass at 1.00 pm. Cremation shall take place privately. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, please note that capacity at the funeral home and the Church shall be limited to 50%. Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following Facebook link http://www.facebook.com/frjames 

Bridie Hogan (née Mahon) - Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Friday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. Please adhere to government guidelines if attending the Funeral Home or Mass. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/livewebcam. The family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

