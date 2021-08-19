Offaly deaths and funerals - August 19

May they rest in peace.

Colman Murphy - Ballyegan, Birr, Offaly

House private, please. Private removal from his residence on Thursday to St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman, for funeral Mass at 12 noon and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to HSE and government guidelines in accordance with funeral gatherings. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Friends of Birr Community Nursing Unit c/o Treacy's Funeral Directors, Shinrone. Colman's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/kilcolmanparish/

Kathleen (Kay) Lawlor - Drumcondra, Dublin / Bracknagh, Offaly

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will be held for Kathleen on Saturday, August 21, at 12 noon in Saint Brochan's Church, Bracknagh, Co. Offaly, followed by interment in Saint Brochan's Cemetery, Bracknagh. Kathleen's Requiem Mass will be live streamed (link to follow).

Pauric Kelly - Fr. Paul Murphy Street, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm on both evenings. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Friday at 12.00 in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Pauric's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Sr. Jane (Nellie) Conway - Dunkerrin, Birr, Offaly

Sr. Jane peacefully in the loving care of The Sisters of The Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary at Marion House, Uxbridge, England. Private Funeral will take place with her community in Uxbridge, England.

Eve Rebecca Barnwell - Formerly of Rahan Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Eve, a brave warrior, coped with Cystic Fibrosis from infancy. She had major lung surgery at 4 and a lung transplant at 13. Due to rejection, Eve was on the list for another transplant, but died peacefully on Sunday, August 15th, at the tender age of 15. Donations to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. Always needed and greatly appreciated. https://www.cfireland.ie/donate Funeral will take place in Spain.