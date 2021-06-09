Offaly deaths and funerals - June 9

May they rest in peace

James Mahon - Hillhouse, Rathrobin, Mountbolus, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11:15 am to St. Brigid's Church Mount Bolus, via Rathrobin, arriving for Private Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lowertown Cemetery, Mount Bolus. In accordance with Government guidelines. James' Mass will be private. The numbers in the church are restricted to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the funeral home to the church, via Rathrobin, and from the church to the cemetery, while adhering to social distancing. The ceremony can be viewed live on the Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/LawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore/