Offaly deaths and funeral details - January 15

Margaret Doyle (née Mongan) - 4 Croghan Road, Birr, Offaly

Private family funeral Mass will take place on Friday morning in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Margaret’s funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines.

Joe Campbell - Ballinagar, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal on Friday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour St, Tullamore, to St. Joseph's Church, Ballinagar (via Cappincur), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean. Due to government guidelines the number in the church is restricted. Those who would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route, in the church grounds, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on killeigh.com

Peter Gregory (Greg) Doolan - Cheltenham, England and formerly Ballicknhee, Clara, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church Carlton Kings, Cheltenham, UK on Wednesday, January 20th 2021, at 10:30 am. The Mass can be viewed on https://vimeo.com/498611295/9a66fbded4

Helen McCarthy - Dock Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Birr, Offaly

Private family funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning in St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 11o'c followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Helen’s funeral will take place in accordance with Government guidelines.