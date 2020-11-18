Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday, November 18

Adrian Cahill - Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Thursday at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr Facebook page: Brendan Birr. Birr Parish Radio Link: 106FM. Adrian’s Funeral will be held in accordance with current Government and HSE restrictions.

Mary Kenny - Ballyduff, Ballinahown, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath

In the interest of public health, Mary's funeral will be private. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am (Max 25 people) at St. Colmcille's Church, Ballinahown, interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route, in the Church Grounds and Cemetery while following Social Distancing Rules.