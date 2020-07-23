Offaly deaths and funerals - July 23

Joe KEYES

Loughroe, Rahan, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Joe's Funeral will be private. Removal to St. Carthage's Church, Killina on Thursday evening (July 23rd) arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (July 24th) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery. No flowers, Please.

Eileen McNally

Clondalever, Collinstown, Westmeath / Banagher, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 24th, in St. Mary's Church, Collinstown at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Rynaghs Cemetery, Banagher, Co. Offaly. In compliance with the new HSE government guidelines up to 50 people can attend the funeral mass provided social distancing and public health advice are adhered to.