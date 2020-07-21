Offaly deaths and funeral details - July 21

Peadar FENNESSY - The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

A family Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. If you would like to take part in Peadar's Funeral Mass, you can do so via the following link. http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Michael (Mick) Milner - Lough, Portarlington, Laois / Walsh Island, Offaly

Removal on Tuesday arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Social Distancing will be in place in the Church and at the Cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie/

Evenings Prayers and Michael's Requiem Mass to be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

Francis (Frank) GLENNON - Palmerstown, Dublin / Rhode, Offaly

Frank’s private family funeral Mass will take place in Saint Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown, on Wednesday, July 22nd at 10am. Following the funeral Mass, Frank’s funeral cortège will pass his home at approximately 11.15am, before making its way for burial in Donaghcomper Cemetery, Celbridge, County Kildare. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Tom CONDRON - Lynally, Screggan, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from his home on Wednesday at 10.30am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, via Screggan Cross, Mucklagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mucklagh Cemetery. House Private.

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family they could stand outside their houses as the funeral cortège passes on the way to the church.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, numbers in the church are restricted to 50 People, but people not above 200 are welcome to gather in the churchyard during the funeral Mass and afterwards in the cemetery for the burial, while adhering to social distancing. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family please do so below.

Messages of Condolence can be left for the family on Lawless Funerals website https://tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries/

Ceremony may be viewed live on the Lawless Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook Business Page. ´lawlessFuneralDirectorsTullamore'