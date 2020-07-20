Offaly deaths and funeral details - July 20

Peadar FENNESSY - The Sycamores, Edenderry, Offaly

A family Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. If you would like to take part in Peadar's Funeral Mass, you can do so via the following link. http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Freddie KANE - Assumption Road, Edenderry, Offaly

A family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can take part in Freddie's Funeral Mass via the following link: http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

John Dempsey - Arden View, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, 20th July, at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. In accordance with Covid 19 guidelines, numbers at are restricted to 50 people in the Church but people are welcome to stand outside at the Church or Cemetery. Family flowers only. The Requiem Mass can be viewed at https://www.tullamoreparish.ie.