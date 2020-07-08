Offaly deaths and funerals - July 9

Paddy CLOONAN

Bachelor's Walk, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to Government restrictions, and in the interest of public safety, a family funeral will take place for Paddy on Thursday morning at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, can view the Requiem Mass on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie. or are welcome to stand along the route from the Church to the Cemetery, via Cloonan's Hardware, adhering to social distancing guidelines. The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Joyce Reid (née Benson)

13 Rathcarn, Moneygall, Tipperary / Dunkerrin, Offaly / Enniskillen, Fermanagh

Funeral service on Thursday at 1p.m. in Dunkerrin Church of Ireland. Interment in Dunkerrin new graveyard.