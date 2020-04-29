Offaly deaths and funerals - April 30

Emily HANLON (née Scully)

Ballycon, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Emily's life will take place at a later date.

Muriel Gladys Alexander (née Crampton)

Druminduff, Shinrone, Shinrone, Offaly

Due to the current restrictions, Gladys' funeral will be private for family only. Please use the RIP condolence book to leave messages of condolence.

Bernard (Ber) MINNOCK

Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Clara, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, Ber's funeral will be private. The Family would like to thank you for your support at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Sr. Josephine O'CALLAGHAN R.N.D.M.

Churchtown, Dublin / Offaly

Funeral private in accordance with Government regulations.