Offaly deaths and funerals - April 30
Offaly deaths and funerals
Emily HANLON (née Scully)
Ballycon, Mount Lucas, Daingean, Offaly
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Emily's life will take place at a later date.
Muriel Gladys Alexander (née Crampton)
Druminduff, Shinrone, Shinrone, Offaly
Due to the current restrictions, Gladys' funeral will be private for family only. Please use the RIP condolence book to leave messages of condolence.
Bernard (Ber) MINNOCK
Delvin Park, Ferbane, Offaly / Clara, Offaly
In the interest of Public Health, Ber's funeral will be private. The Family would like to thank you for your support at this time. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Sr. Josephine O'CALLAGHAN R.N.D.M.
Churchtown, Dublin / Offaly
Funeral private in accordance with Government regulations.