Offaly deaths and funerals - April 21

John Leo Deffew

Emmet Street, Mountmellick, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly

John's funeral will be private, due COVID 19 restrictions. His family will arrange a memorial Mass after the pandemic has cleared.

Brendan O'Gorman

Blueball, Offaly / Coole, Westmeath

Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings , Brendan’s funeral will take place privately.

James ( Dino ) Martin

13 Cappaneale Park, Birr, Offaly

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.

Linda Fennessy Kenny

Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Linda's life will take place at a later date.

Anna Maloney (née Lawlor (Kildare))

Birr Road, Banagher, Offaly

Anna’s funeral will be private, due to COVID 19 restrictions. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass at a later date.