Offaly deaths and funerals - April 21
John Leo Deffew
Emmet Street, Mountmellick, Laois / Tullamore, Offaly
John's funeral will be private, due COVID 19 restrictions. His family will arrange a memorial Mass after the pandemic has cleared.
Brendan O'Gorman
Blueball, Offaly / Coole, Westmeath
Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings , Brendan’s funeral will take place privately.
James ( Dino ) Martin
13 Cappaneale Park, Birr, Offaly
Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place.
Linda Fennessy Kenny
Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly
Due to the Covid 19 outbreak there will be a private family funeral. A ceremony to celebrate Linda's life will take place at a later date.
Anna Maloney (née Lawlor (Kildare))
Birr Road, Banagher, Offaly
Anna’s funeral will be private, due to COVID 19 restrictions. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass at a later date.