Offaly deaths and funerals - March 25

Aoife Siún Doyle, Kilbride, Clara, Offaly

Aoife died on March 20th 2020. She is deeply regretted by her heartbroken Mam and Dad, Oonagh Scully and Damien Doyle, grandparents Pat and Kay Doyle (Dublin), Ricey and Mary Scully (Clara), aunts, uncles, grand aunts, grand uncles, cousins and friends. A private funeral will take place on Thursday.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) COYNE (née Minnock, Brocca Road, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Covid 19 guidelines please refrain from shaking hands and keep to social distancing.

John KEEGAN, Ferbane Street, Cloghan, Offaly

Due to the official restrictions of public gatherings to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, John's funeral will be confined to family members. The Family are grateful for your co-operation and support. A Memorial Mass for John will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences to the family may be left in the condolence book below.