Offaly deaths and funerals - March 10

Mary Ellen (Nell) Buckley, Dowras, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her niece's home, Eithne Watkins Casey, Rathrobin, Blueball, Tullamore, Eirode: R35Y267 on Monday, 9th March, from 3.00pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal from her niece's home on Tuesday, 10th March, to arrive at St. James' Church, Eglish, for funeral Mass at 12.00 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Francis KENNA, Leabeg, Blueball, Offaly

Francis will repose at Teach Lea, Boora on Monday (March 9th) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora, arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (March 10) at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kilrehan Cemetery. In the interest of Public Health, visitors are requested Not to shake hands with the family, Please.

John O'Neill, 38 New Road, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 5.30’oc. to 8’oc. Humanist Ceremony in Boyd’s Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Bir.

Peter CRONLY, 6 O'Brien Street, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am followed by Buria,l after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.