Offaly deaths and funerals - March 4

Liam SHANAHAN, Boora, Leabeg, Blueball, Offaly / Athlone, Westmeath / Kiltoom, Roscommon

Liam will repose at Teach Lea, Boora on Tuesday (March 3rd) from 4.30pm until Removal at 6.20pm to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Boora arriving at 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (March 4th) in the Church of the Risen Christ, Ballybay at 11am. Interment afterwards in Kiltoom Cemetery.

May GLENNON (née O'Mara), St. Teresa's Terrace, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.30am, arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Jim Flattery, Oratory Road, Clara, Offaly

Reposing at Esker Rí Nursing Home Clara on Tuesday from 3pm until rosary at 6pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Clara via Oratory Road arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara.

Dorothy OAKLEY (née Abbott), Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Service on Wednesday, 4th March, in St. Catherine's Church of Ireland, Tullamore at 2.30pm. Interment afterwards in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Tullamore.

Christopher (Kit) O'MARA, Quarry Cottage, Killane, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 K24O

Reposing at his home in Killane (Eircode R45 K24O) this Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Elizabeth Brookes (née Hackett), Drumbane Terrace, Birr, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Thursday from 4’oc. – 6’oc. with removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30’oc. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11’oc. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.