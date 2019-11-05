Offaly deaths and funerals (November 6)

Michael Patrick O'Connor - The Derries, Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Tess (Teresa) HAND (née Carty), Carton West, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home (R35 XV50) on Tuesday from 4pm until rosary that night at 8pm. Private family removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.