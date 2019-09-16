Offaly deaths and funeral details (September 16)

Michael Corcoran - Carraig Cluain, Tullamore, Offaly / Walsh Island, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Monday at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Friends Of Tullamore Hospital.

William McIntyre - Coolfin, Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home in Coolfin on Monday from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving for Mass at 11am burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Ann SMYTH, Rostigue, Clondown, Monasterevin, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing on Monday at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore (R35 FC84), from 5pm until Removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

MARY CORBY, Sadlierswell, Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly / Hospital, Limerick

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Monday (Sept. 16th) from 5.30pm, removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town. Funeral Mass Tuesday at 10.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilfeacle Cemetery.

Joan CONBOY, Eiscir Rí, Nursing Home and late of Columbas Place, Tullamore, Offaly / Clara, Offaly

Reposing at Eiscir Rí, Nursing Home, Clara on Monday evening from 5:00pm until Removal at 7:00pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore arriving 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.