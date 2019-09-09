Offaly deaths and funerals (September 10)

Jackie Devine, 29 Marian Square, Clara, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am. Cremation to take place afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 3pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dochas, Tullamore.

Tommy Farrell, Rooaunmore, Claregalway, Galway / Edenderry, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 o'c, with burial in Claregalway Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

Eithne Hynan (née Kiernan), Shandra, Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 4:30pm with Removal at 6:50pm arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Harry Edge, Pigeonstown House, Kinnitty, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Brendan’s Church of Ireland, Birr followed by burial in St. John the Baptist Graveyard, Eyrecourt. House Private Please.

Rita Bannon (née Moore), Kilbarrack, Dublin / Ballybough, Dublin / Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Agatha’s Church, Nth William Street followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations to St. Francis Hospice.