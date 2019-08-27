Offaly deaths and funerals (August 28)

Sean Walsh, Roundhill, Kilcormac, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 28th, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath Ccemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Timmy Nugent, Coolroe, Roscrea, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence E53PX05 on Wednesday, 28th August, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday to Saint John's Church, Ballybritt. Co Offaly, for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Unit and Oncology Unit, Tullamore Hospital.

Celine CONWAY (née Jaffray), 69 Clontarf Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.