Offaly deaths and funeral details - August 3

Ann Cullen (née Kirwan) - Derryweelan, Geashill, Offaly / Cloneygowan, Offaly

Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Saturday at 10:20am arriving St Mary's Church Raheen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Dan White - Castleview, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Birr, Offaly

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House Private Please.

PJ (Pat) Byrne - Lower Aghada, Aghada, Cork / Cloneygowan, Offaly / Laois

Reposing at Hyde’s Funeral Home, Drury’s Avenue, Midleton on Sunday from 6pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (5th) at 2pm in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Midleton. Family cremation service to follow. Family flowers only.