Offaly deaths and funeral details (August 16)

Aidan Kinsella - Castlelawn, Ennis, Clare / Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday in Church of the Annunciation, Carrig, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget (Bridgie) Kerrigan (née Bourke), Tubberdaly, Rhode, Offaly / Edenderry, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Thursday from 12 noon until 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Peter's Church Rhode at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Coronary Care Unit, Tullamore Hospital. House private on Friday please.

Bernadette (Ber) Claffey (née Carroll), Ballydrohid, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at Lawless Funeral Home, Mucklagh Village on Friday from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm followed by Removal to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:00 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.