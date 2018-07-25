Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 25)

Elizabeth (Lily) Carbery (née Fallon), Lismoyney, Clara, Offaly

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Wednesday morning please. Family flowers only.

Oliver Hickey, Clonmore, Rhode, Offaly

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.00am in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Castlejordan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Spinal Injury Ireland.

Veronica Harrington (née Murphy), Moystown, Shannon Harbour, Offaly / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (July 24th) from 7pm to 9pm and again on Wednesday (July 25th) from 5pm to 9pm. Family time outside of these hours, Please. Removal on Thursday morning (July 26th) to Ss. Patrick and Saran's Church, High Street, Belmont for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning, Please.