Offaly deaths and funeral details (July 22)

Sean Devery, London, England and late of Turraun, Pullough, Offaly

Sean's Requiem Mass will be on Sunday morning (July22nd) at 12 noon and interment will take place afterwards in Kilrehan cemetery, Ferbane.

Patricia Dwyer (née Molloy), Gash, Castletown, Laois / Blueball, Offaly

Reposing at her home this Monday evening from 4 o'c with rosary in the house at 9 o'c. Removal on Tuesday morning, July 24th, at 10.40 o'c to St. Edmund's Church, Castletown for Funeral Mass at 11 o'c followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Kieran Byrne, Castlefield, Cadamstown, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Sunday at 2pm for Funeral Mass in St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty.