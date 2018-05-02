Offaly deaths and funerals (May 2)
May they rest in peace
Anne (Babs) Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballynacargy, Westmeath
Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Milltown Cemetery, Co. Westmeath.
Mary (May) Josephine Twomey (née Fitzsimons), Dillon Street and Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly
Funeral Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore on Wednesday, May 2nd, at 10:00 am. Burial after in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.