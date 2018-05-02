Offaly deaths and funerals (May 2)

Anne (Babs) Martin (née Devaney), Kildangan, Tullamore, Offaly / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial after Mass in Milltown Cemetery, Co. Westmeath.

Mary (May) Josephine Twomey (née Fitzsimons), Dillon Street and Spollanstown, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore on Wednesday, May 2nd, at 10:00 am. Burial after in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.





